Akshay Bhatia T-4th as Clark takes lead in WM Phoenix Open

Scottsdale (US) Feb 7 (PTI) Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia stepped up from an average start to the season with a 5-under 66 to be Tied-fourth after the first day at the WM Phoenix Open.

He picked six birdies and dropped one solitary bogey as he was two shots behind leader Wyndham Clark, who also rebounded from a rough start to the season with a 7-under 64.

Following Clark were Taylor Moore (65) and Lee Hodges (65) as Bhatia, Justin Thomas, Nicolai Hojgaard, Andrew Putnam, Camillo Villegas an Adam Schenk were tied at fourth on a day with perfect weather, as against soggy conditions at TPC Scottsdale a year ago.

Justin Thomas had six birdies and was among six players who shot 66.

Jordan Spieth escaped from some difficult spots to shoot 68 in his second tournament since off-season wrist surgery.

Hodges (65) had two eagles on the back nine as did Scottie Scheffler (69) who is T-27.

Sahith Theegala struggled to 74 and was T-109.

Play was called off early on a day when 24 players shot 68 or better.