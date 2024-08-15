Akshay Sharma builds two-shot lead with 65 in round two

Coimbatore, Aug 15 (PTI) Chandigarh golfer Akshay Sharma built a two-shot lead with a flawless seven-under 65 in round two of the Rs 1 crore Coimbatore Open at the Coimbatore Golf Club here on Thursday.

Akshay who had carded a 69 in round one, sat on top of the pack at a total of 10-under 134.

Gurugram's Manu Gandas (71-65) occupied the second place after he too returned an error-free 65.

Dubai-based rookie Rayhan Thomas, playing his first event on the PGTI, posted a 67 on day two to be tied for third at a total score of seven-under 137 along with another rookie Shaurya Bhattacharya (71) of Delhi. The 24-year-old Rayhan also had a bogey-free day.

The cut was declared at two-over. Sixty-one professionals made the cut for the money rounds.

Akshay Sharma, lying overnight tied ninth and three off the lead, kick-started his round with a birdie chip-in on the second. The two-time winner on the PGTI then set up a tap-in for birdie on the par-3 fourth where he struck an excellent tee shot.

Thirty-three-year-old Akshay sank another birdie from close range on the sixth and converted a 12-footer for eagle on the ninth to make the turn at an impressive five-under.

Akshay's two birdies on the back-nine came as a result of a 15-feet conversion and a phenomenal chip that stopped one foot from the hole.

Akshay said, "I took full advantage on the front-nine today as the conditions were calm while I was playing that stretch. The wind picked up later and therefore there were fewer scoring opportunities for me on the back-nine.

"Importantly, I made all fairways today except one and hit 14 greens in regulation. It's always quite satisfying to play a bogey-free round. I did well to not make any mistakes today. I enjoy playing at Coimbatore as I've done well here in the past. That always helps the confidence." Aadil Bedi shot the week's lowest round so far, a nine-under 63, that featured 10 birdies and a bogey. Bedi thus gained 88 spots to end the day in tied 25th place.

Aadil, who made a bogey after a lost ball on the 12th, got his round going with a birdie on the 14th, a long par-3. He then drained birdies on the next two holes, missing a hole-in-one by a whisker on the 16th.

After the turn, Bedi had a run of four straight birdies from the first to the fourth thanks to his excellent ball-striking and putting.

Reigning champion Harshjeet Singh Sethie of Delhi was placed tied 49th at two-over 146.

None of the Coimbatore-based players made the cut. PTI AH AM AH AM AM