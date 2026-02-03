Akshay Sharma takes first-round lead with a phenomenal nine-under 60

Naya Raipur, Feb 3 (PTI) Indian golfer Akshay Sharma shot a phenomenal nine-under 60 on Tuesday to take the first-round lead at the Rs 1.5 crore SECL Chhattisgarh Open, the DP World PGTI's season-opener.

Akshay, who had a near-perfect round and narrowly missed a hole-in-one on two occasions, matched the record for the lowest score at the venue set by Khalin Joshi last year.

Two-time DP World PGTI winner Akshay had a bogey-free effort on day one that saw him make five birdies on the front-nine and four on the back-nine. He sank two 15-footers for birdies.

"It was a dream round being one of those days when every aspect of my game was top-notch – driving, iron-play and putting. I missed only three greens in regulation today and missed out on holes-in-one by one foot on two occasions – second and 17th," Akshay said.

"I enjoyed some good form towards the end of last year with a couple of top-10 finishes. I feel I’m now building further on that form. I also had a good outing in Naya Raipur last year with a top-10 finish. So, I’m quite familiar with this course," he added.

Sixteen-year-old Kartik Singh, fresh from his tied seventh place finish at the PGTI Qualifying School last week and making his DP World PGTI debut, made an eagle, seven birdies and a bogey on day one to be placed tied second. PTI APA ATK