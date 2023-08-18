Akshay, Sunhit gain two-shot advantage on moving day

Chennai, Aug 18 (PTI) Chandigarh's Akshay Sharma and Gurugram's Sunhit Bishnoi gained a two-shot advantage over the rest of the field after the third round of the India Cements Pro Championship golf tournament here on Friday.

Akshay carded a three-under 69, while Sunhit struck a two-under 70 to take their total to 12-under 204 in the Rs 50 lakh tournament being played at the TNGF Cosmo Golf Course here.

Day three of the tournament saw Kolkata's Divyanshu Bajaj produce the week's lowest round, an eight-under 64, to zoom 24 places to tied third at 10-under 206 along with Chandigarh golfer Harendra Gupta (69).

Bangladesh's Jamal Hossain was placed fifth at nine-under 207.

Akshay (68-67-69), a two-time winner on the PGTI, chipped his way to the top of the leaderboard on Friday.

The 32-year-old dropped three bogeys but more than made up for it with six birdies that included two chip-ins and three other accurate chips that led to tap-ins.

The 22-year-old Sunhit (66-68-70), who hails from the DLF Golf & Country Club, continued to lead for the third straight day.

Sunhit, like Akshay, too had a far better back-nine where he made the most of his chances on the greens. After being two-over through 11 holes, he sank four birdies over the last seven holes including the 16th, 17th and 18th to finish the day in style.

Divyanshu Bajaj scored an eagle, nine birdies (including five on the trot) and three bogeys during his sensational 64.

Divyanshu, who admitted to playing some smart golf, made all the four par-5s count as he sank a 12-feet eagle on the 16th before picking up birdies on the other three par-5s, the 18th, first and second.

PGTI Order of Merit leader Om Prakash Chouhan was tied 14th at six-under 210.