Akshay takes round one honours at Jaipur Open

Jaipur, Dec 13 (PTI) Chandigarh's Akshay Sharma shot a sizzling seven-under 63 to take the round one honours at the Rs 1 crore Jaipur Open golf tournament here on Wednesday.

Jairaj Singh Sandhu, another Chandigarh player, and Delhi-based Saptak Talwar were tied for second place at six-under 64.

Akshay sank eight birdies and a bogey to show signs of returning to form after having hit a rough patch over the last few events.

He began the day with a long birdie conversion on the third before collecting five more birdies from a range of less than 10 feet. A bogey followed on the 15th but he more than made up for it with birdies on the last two holes, including a two-putt from 70 feet on the 18th.

Jairaj's 64 featured seven birdies and a bogey including four long conversions.

Saptak had eight birdies and a double-bogey in his round of 64. Saptak landed it within a foot of the flag on a couple of occasions.

Among the nine players bunched in tied fourth at 65, were last year's Order of Merit champion Manu Gandas and the 2018 Jaipur Open winner Aman Raj.

Prakhar Asawa fired an even-par 70 to be the highest-placed among the Jaipur-based professionals. He occupied tied 48th position.

TATA Steel PGTI Ranking leader Om Prakash Chouhan (70) was also in tied 48th place. PTI ATK SSC SSC