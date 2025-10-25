Alana King picks seven as Australia bowl out South Africa for 97

Indore, Oct 25 (PTI) Alana King's artistry was on full display as the wily leg-spinner ran through South Africa's batting line-up with her maiden seven-wicket haul, helping Australia bowl out the Proteas for a meagre 97 in their Women's World Cup clash here on Saturday.

King (7/18) once again showcased why she remains one of the most skillful wrist-spinners in the modern game, returning her career-best figures in Women’s ODIs.

Her performance was also the best by an Australian in WODIs and best-ever by a bowler in a World Cup match.

Her victims included some of South Africa's biggest names -- Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, and Chloe Tryon, as she single-handedly ripped through the South African line up.

In a contest that will decide the league leader after the league stage, the dangerous Laura Wolvaardt (31) looked in imperious touch early on, cracking seven boundaries in the first six overs.

She took full advantage of Megan Schutt’s wayward lines, dispatching four boundaries in one over, three of them exquisite off-side drives and one a fortuitous edge past the keeper.

But Wolvaardt's fluent innings came to an end when she miscued a shot off Schutt, with King completing a sharp diving catch at short mid-wicket. Soon after, Tazmin Brits' painstaking 19-ball six ended courtesy of Kim Garth, leaving South Africa stuttering.

From there, it was the Alana King show. Luus was the first to fall, attempting a big heave only to offer an easy catch to Annabel Sutherland at mid-on.

Four balls later, King lured Marizanne Kapp into a false stroke with a teasing delivery wide outside off; the all-rounder misjudged the flight and picked out Garth behind square, leaving the Proteas reeling at 43 for 4.

Sinalo Jafta (29) tried to inject some momentum, slamming three boundaries off Annabel Sutherland in the 15th over, but King's spell of wizardry was far from over.

She struck twice in quick succession in the 16th over, first uprooting Annerie Dercksen's off stump, then having Chloe Tryon caught by Ashleigh Gardner at mid-wicket for a golden duck.

Jafta continued to resist alongside Nadine de Klerk, finding five boundaries in a brief counterattack, but her defiance ended when King breached her defence to uproot her off stump, leaving South Africa's innings in complete disarray. PTI APA ATK