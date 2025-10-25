Alana King's career-best haul propels Australia to dominating seven-wicket win over SA

Indore, Oct 25 (PTI) Leg-spinner Alana King returned with career-best figures of seven for 17 as Australia thrashed South Africa by seven wickets in their Women's World Cup game here Saturday.

Opting to bowl, Australia dished out a disciplined attack with King returning with figures of 7-2-18-7, while Megan Schutt (1/21), Kim Grath (1/21) and Ashleigh Gardner (1/19) claimed the other wickets as SA were bowled out for a shocking low score of 97 in 24 overs.

In reply, Australia knocked off the runs in 16.5 overs with Georgia Voll (38 not out) and Beth Mooney (42) anchoring the chase.

Earlier, Proteas skipper Laura Wolvaardt (31), Sinalo Jafta (29) and Nadine de Klerk (14) reached double figures.

Brief Scores: South Africa: 97 all out in 24 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 31; Alana King 7/18).

Australa: 98 for 3 in 16.5 overs (Beth Mooney 42, Georgia Voll 38 not out; Marizanne Kapp 1/11). PTI ATK ATK APA APA