Aligarh Tigers join Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League as newest franchise

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) on Monday announced the addition of Aligarh Tigers franchise for the second season of the tournament.

With the inclusion of Aligarh Tigers, the league strengthens its mission of taking kabaddi deeper and wider into Uttar Pradesh while building a strong platform for local athletes, a press release said.

Owned by Sumit Sarraf, managing director of Shekhar Sarraf Memorial Hospital, Aligarh Tigers is set to gather a pool of promising local talent to the UPKL mat.

Speaking on the new addition, Sambhav Jain, founder and director, SJ Uplift Kabaddi, said, "Season 1 of UPKL achieved phenomenal success, proving that kabaddi is ready to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with mainstream sports." "UPKL was created as a platform to nurture talent and give athletes a structured pathway from the local level to professional competition. With Kanpur and now Aligarh joining the league, we are expanding that vision further, building stronger ecosystems, discovering sharper talent, and ensuring kabaddi becomes a sport of choice for the next generation." PTI AT AM AT AM AM