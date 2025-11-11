All draws keep five Indians in hunt

Panjim, Nov 11 (PTI) Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi remained in the hunt for a place in the finals as all the Indians drew their first game of the fourth round of World Chess Cup here on Tuesday.

Erigaisi did not have to face too many problems against Peter Leko who was happy with a draw with white pieces. The Indian is expected to come out all the guns blazing in the return game.

Praggnanandhaa was worse when Daniil Dubov decided it was not much to look forward to. It was clear that Dubov was hoping to take his chances.

As things turned out, Grandmaster P Harikrishna also did not mind the draw against Nils Grandelius of Swesen. Nils is someone known to be chasing the higher prize fund but for Harikrishna, it does not matter much, Complete pairings round 4 (Indians unless specified): Frederic Svane (Ger) vs Shant Sargysyan (Arm); Peter Leko (Hun) drew with Arjun Erigaisi; R Praggnanandhaa vs Daniil Dubov (Fid); Matthias Bluebaum (Ger) vs Alexander Domchenko (Ger); V Pranav drew with Nodirbek Yakubboev (Uzb); Andrey Esipenko (Fid) Vincent Keymer (Ger); Wei Yi (Chn) vs Parham Maghsoodloo (Iri); Alexey Sarana (Fid) vs Jose Eduardo Martinez Alacantra (Mex); Nils Grandelius (Swe) drew with P Harikrishna; Samuel Sevian (Usa) vs Lorenzo (Lodici (Ita); Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra) vs Aleksy Grebnev (Fid); Awonder Liang (Usa) vs Gabriel Sargissian (Arm); Le Quang Liem (Vie) vs V Karthik; Sam Shankland (Usa) vs Richard Rapport (Hun); Levon Aronian (Usa) vs Radoslav Wojtaszek (Pol); Yu Yangyi (Chn) vs Javokhir Sindarov (Uzb). PTI Corr PDS PDS PDS