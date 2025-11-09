All India Governor's Gold Cup from November 16 in Gangtok

Gangtok, Nov 9 (PTI) The All India Governor's Gold Cup tournament, will be held from November 16-29 here at Paljor Stadium, the Sikkim Football Association (SFA) announced on Sunday.

The prestigious tournament, affiliated with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Sikkim Olympic Association (SOA), will feature top 16 teams from across India and neighbouring countries like Nepal.

The pre-qualifying round will kick off on November 16 while the pre-quarterfinals will be played from November 18 onwards.

The quarterfinals are slated from November 22 to November 25 while the semifinals are scheduled on November 26 and 27. The grand final will be played on November 29.

All matches will be played on the artificial turf under AIFF regulations and the SFA reserves the right to reschedule fixtures if necessary. PTI COR AT AT