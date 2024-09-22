All India YMCA Kabaddi Tournament to be held in Faridabad from Oct 11-13

Faridabad, Sep 22 (PTI) The inaugural All India YMCA Kabaddi tournament will be held at the YMCA Multi-Purpose Sports Project ground here from October 11 to 13.

A total of 15 teams from Kerala, Chennai, Uttarakhand, UP, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab and Delhi will compete in the tournament.

Two local teams from Faridabad will also participate in the tournament. The qualified officials of the Haryana’s District Kabaddi Associations will conduct the competition.

Norris Pritam, chairman of the YMCA Multi-Purpose Sports Project, said: "Efforts are also on way to launch a boxing academy at the YMCA complex in cooperation with the legendary boxer Mary Kom."