All-Indian doubles final in offing at Chennai Open

Chennai, Feb 6 (PTI) Defending champions Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni moved to the semifinals of the Chennai Open ATP Challenger event with a comfortable 6-3 6-4 win over alternate pairing of Egor Agafonov and Evgenii Tiurnev in the quarterfinals, here on Thursday.

Another Indian team moving to the last-four pairs stage was second seeded combine of Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Vijay Sundar Prashanth, who sailed past Zimbabwe's Courtney John Lock and Japan's Rio Noguchi 6-2 6-2 in little over an hour.

If the Indian teams win their semi-final matches on Friday, they will face off for the title on Saturday.

Ramkumar and Myneni will meet top seeds Ray Ho and Matthew Christopher Romios, who battled past another all-Indian pairing of Siddhant Banthia and Parikshit Somani to win 7-6 (3) 7-6 (3) in a match that featured no breaks of serve.

Nedunchezhiyan and Prashanth will take on the unseeded Japanese pairing of Shintaro Mochizuki and Kaito Uesugi, who upset fourth seeds Francis Casey Alcantara and Pruchya Isaro 7-5 6-4.

In the singles event, top seed Billy Harris secured his spot in the quarter-finals with a comfortable 6-3 6-3 win against Turky’s Ergu Kirkin.

However, second seed Lloyd Harris and fourth seed Alexis Galarneau were both knocked out of the tournament.

Lloyd Harris, a former US Open quarter-finalist, was dismissed 6-1, 6-1 by Czech Dalibor Svrcina, who put on a commanding display from the baseline, while Galarneau went down 2-6 2-6 to France’s Kyrian Jacquet.

Former Australian Open semi-finalist Aslan Karatsev also exited the tournament in the second round stage as he went down 6-4, 7-5 to Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov.

Fifth seed Shintaro Mochizuki and unseeded Ukrainian Oleksandr Ovcharenko also booked their spots in the last eight of the tournament.