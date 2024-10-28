All lndia Governor's Gold Cup football tournament to be held in Gangtok from Nov 8-12

Gangtok, Oct 28 (PTI) The All lndia Governor's Gold Cup, one of the most prestigious tournaments in the eastern part of the country, will be held here from November 8-21 after a gap of five years, Sikkim Football Association (SFA) announced on Monday.
The tournament was last held in 2019 just before the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Kolkata side Mohammedan Sporting had won the title then. Mohun Bagan has won the tournament 10 times, the last being in 2017.
The 40th edition of the tournament to be played at Paljor Stadium will see participation of 16 teams, including international sides from Malaysia, UAE, Nepal and Bhutan.
Among the domestic clubs participating are Indian Super League side Northeast United, Punjab Police, Sudeva FC Delhi, Gokulam Kerela FC, Army Red, Ventor FC Mizoram, Chennai FC, Kalighat MS and Diamond Harbour FC, Kolkata.
SFA President Menla Ethenpa said that all formalities as instructed by the Government of India for bringing foreign teams have been followed.
"The All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the Ministry of Sports have also given the red signal to hold the tournament," he said at a press conference.
He also informed that this year the organisers had to even seek permission from the Home Ministry as foreign teams are being brought to a sensitive border state.
"Now we are only waiting for the visa formalities which we are very hopeful will come through any day now," he stated.