All-round Gulbarga Mystics pummel Lions in KSCA T20

Bengaluru, Aug 21 (PTI) Abhishek Prabhakar and Yashovardhan Parantap grabbed three wickets each while Luvnith Sisodia made a rollicking fifty to lead Gulbarga Mystics to a comfortable nine-wicket win over Shivamogga Lions in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 here on Wednesday.

Prabhakar (3/22) and Yashovardhan Parantap (3/24) ran through the Lions' batting order to bowl them out for 126 in 18.1 overs.

Karnataka and Gujarat Titans' batter Abhinav Manohar smashed a 55 off 36 balls but there was hardly any support for him.

In reply, Mystic hardly batted an eyelid while chasing down the target in 11.4 overs.

Sisodia was the lead act of the chase with an unbeaten 62 off just 35 balls (5x4, 5x6).

Young state batter KV Aneesh gave him able support with a 31 not out off 14 balls.

Opener Devdutt Padikkal also chipped in with a fluent 27.

Brief Scores: Shivamogga Lions: 126 all out in 18.1 overs (Dhruv Prabhakar 15, Abhinav Manohar 55; Abhishek Prabhakar 3/22, Yashovardhan Parantap 3/24) lost to Gulbarga Mystics: 127 for 1 in 11.4 overs (Luvnith Sisodia 62 not out, KV Aneesh 31 not out, Devdutt Padikkal 27) by 9 wickets. PTI UNG 7/21/2024 AH AH