All-round Mayank Rawat powers East Delhi Riders' second win in DPL

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Mayank Rawat's all-round show powered East Delhi Riders to their second win of the Delhi Premier League by five wickets in a weather-affected contest against Purani Dilli here on Tuesday.

Rawat cracked a 27-ball 55 to lift East Delhi Riders from a precarious 57 for four while chasing 143, having earlier claimed a couple of wickets to complete an all-round show.

The contest was reduced to 18 overs per side affair due to wet outfield and after Purani Dilli posted 142 for eight batting first, East Delhi Riders knocked off the target in 16 overs.

Purani Dilli were rescued by Mayank Gussain (35 off 33 balls, 3x6s) and Yug Gupta (34 not out off 22 balls, 2x4s, 2x4s) who put on 70 runs for the eighth wicket.

Simarjeet Singh drew first blood in the second over, trapping Arpit Rana (10) in front of the wickets and removed Manjeet (15 off 8) as well as Keshav Dalal (0 off 1).

Mayank dismissed Sanat Sangwan (13 off 8) and skipper Lalit Yadav (0 off 2) in the fifth over.

Purani Dilli recovered from 63 for seven to post 142 for eight, which was not enough.

East Delhi Riders made a positive start but lost a chunk of their batters Anuj Rawat (18), Sujal Singh (18), Pranav Pant (1) and skipper Himmat Singh (6) to slip from 36/0 to 47/4.

This was when Mayank and Hardik Sharma (25) forged a 53-run partnership for the fifth wicket to bail them out of trouble.

Mayank hammered four sixes and five fours as he took his team over the line with a splendid unbeaten 55 off 27 balls.

Brief scores: Purani Dilli 142/8 in 18 overs (Mayank Gusain 35, Yug Gupta 34*; Simarjeet Singh 3/28) lost to East Delhi Riders 145/5 in 16 overs (Mayank Rawat 55*, Hardik Sharma 25; Shivam Sharma 2/15) by 5 wickets. PTI DDV AH AH