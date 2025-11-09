All-round Shreyas Gopal gives Karnataka upper hand after Shaw's steely 71

Nasik, Nov 9 (PTI) Maharashtra batter Prithvi Shaw struck a fighting half-century on his birthday but Shreyas Gopal gave Karnataka the upper hand with a four-wicket haul and plucky 71 on day two of the Ranji Trophy Group B match here on Sunday.

Resuming the day at 257 for five, Gopal (71 off 162) guided Karnataka to 313 all out in their first innings. Captain Mayank Agarwal had made 80 at the top of the order.

When Maharashtra came out to bat, leg-spinner Gopal got four important wickets as Maharashtra ended the day at 200 for six, trailing Karnataka by 113 runs.

Shaw, who smashed a double hundred earlier this season, carried Maharashtra's fight before falling to Mohsin Khan.

Jalaj Saxena and Vicky Ostwal were batting on 34 and four respectively.

In Thiruvananthapuram, Saurashtra found themselves on the back foot after an underwhelming first innings effort.

Kerala were able to make 233 in response, taking the first-innings lead of 73 runs. Aparajith top scored for Kerala with 69 while captain Jaydev Unadkat was the pick of the Saurashtra bowlers with four wickets.

In their second innings, Saurashtra were 47 for one in 17 over trailing Kerala by 26 runs at close of play.

Brief scores: In Mangalapuram: Saurashtra: 160 all out in 55.2 overs (Jay Gohil 84; MD Nidheesh 6/20) and Saurashtra 47 for one in 17 overs vs Kerala 233 all out in 74.5 overs (Rohan Kunnummal 80; Hiten Kanbi 2/53, Jaydev Unadkat 4/42).

In Pune: Karnataka: 313 all out in 111 overs (Mayank Agarwal 80, Ravichandran Smaran 54, Shreyas Gopal 71; Jalaj Saxena 4/94) vs Maharashtra 200 for six in 66 overs (Prithvi Shaw 71; Shreyas Gopal 4/46).

In Porvorim: Goa: 284 all out in 95.5 overs (Suyash Prabhudessai 65; Saransh Jain 4/78) vs Madhya Pradesh 181 for seven in 73 overs (Saransh Jain 48; Koushik 3/33).

In Chandigarh: Chandigarh: 173 all out in 51 overs and 168 for seven in 57.2 overs (Manan Vohra 32, Ankit Kaushik 38; vs Punjab 142 all out in 57.2 overs; Nishunk Birla 4/18). PTI BS AM BS AM AM