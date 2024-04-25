All-rounder's role is in danger with Impact Player rule: Axar Patel

New Delhi: Axar Patel, who is a very capable batter besides being a quality left-arm spinner, feels the "all-rounder's role is in danger" because of the 'Impact Player' rule, making him the latest cricketer to give a thumbs down to the IPL innovation that has polarised opinions.

Promoted to No.3, Axar made a counter-attacking 43-ball 66 and along with skipper Rishabh Pant, lifted Delhi Capitals from 44/3 to 224/4 in their Indian Premier League match against Gujarat Titans here on Wednesday.

Later, he picked up one wicket as DC successfully defended their total to win by four runs.

Sharing his thoughts on the Impact Player rule, Axar said, "As an all-rounder, I feel that an all-rounder's role is in danger with the Impact Player rule. Every team is looking to play either a pure batter or a pure bowler as the Impact Player, and the all-rounders are not being used." "With the Impact Player, every team goes into the match thinking they have six batters or bowlers, depending on if they are batting or bowing. This also creates a lot of confusion sometimes," Axar told 'JioCinema'.

The rule has also been criticised by the likes of Indian captain Rohit Sharma and several former players as well.

Introduced in 2023, the 'Impact Player' rule allows teams to substitute players during innings, sparking debate and scrutiny in the current season.

Axar, who sees himself as an all-rounder, had earlier said that because of the rule, the value of an all-rounder has gone down.

Thanks to Axar and Pant's brisk 113-run association, DC put up a total that helped them register their season's fourth win.

"I didn't know beforehand that I would bat at No. 3. When our batting came, they told me that they were thinking I should go at No. 3 because three spinners were playing. First, they asked Rishabh and then we discussed, and I said that I'll go.

"Rishabh also wanted to go, but then I told him that they'll use spinners later as well, and he should go at No. 4 because he can handle the middle-overs," Axar said.

On his bowling, Axar said, "I am not doing anything new. I am just adding variations to the pace. I wasn't confident about bowling my slow ball earlier, but I have found that confidence regardless of the batter being right or left-handed.

"The pace variations are making a big difference now. With the high-scoring games we're seeing, it's important to have the right attitude."