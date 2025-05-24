All three Indians miss cut in Korea

Incheon (Korea), May 24 (PTI) In a disappointing outing for Indian golfers, the trio of Yuvraj Sandhu, Jeev Milkha Singh and SSP Chawrasia missed the cut at the Kolon Korea Open on the Asian Tour here on Saturday.

Sandhu (73-77) was tied 94th, Jeev (77-80) was tied 125th and Chawrasia withdrew in the second round after a first round 81.

Thailand's Poom Saksansin, one of the shortest hitters in the field playing one of the longest and toughest courses of the season, took the third-round lead.

Poom, a four-time winner on the Asian Tour, returned a two-under-par 69, and was helped by a brilliant day on the greens, to lead by one, on seven under.

His compatriot Sadom Kaewkanjana, paired in the same final group, was in second place after also shooting 69. The third member of their group, Songgyu Yoo, the leader at the start of the day, was placed two shots back.

Korean Yunseok Kang was in fourth spot, four off the lead, following a 68, ahead of compatriot Giwhan Kim, a stroke behind after a 72.

Zimbabwean Scott Vincent fired a 72 and was in a group of six players six behind Poom. PTI Cor AH AH