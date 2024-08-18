Allrounder Salman relishing sole spinner''s role in first Test against Bangladesh

Rawalpindi, Aug 18 (PTI) Relishing the prospect of playing the opening Test against Bangladesh as the sole spinner, all-rounder Salman Ali Agha on Sunday exuded confidence in excelling at the dual role with aplomb.

"I have played before in Australia as a lone spinner in the side and it is not new for me. When I bat I consider myself as a batsman and when I bowl I am confident to consider myself as a pure bowler," he told the media on Sunday.

The Pakistan selectors have opted to sideline the only specialist spinner in the Test squad, Abrar Ahmed, for the first Test but named Salman to bat at number seven and as the lone spinner.

Salman believes the management had opted for a four-pace attack as the pitches for the two Tests are likely to help the pacers.

“I have no issues fulfilling the role of the only spinner and bowling long spells. But we have to see how the pitch eventually behaves in the test.” The Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Sunday it would be using Kookaburra balls for the seven Tests it plays this season at home and Duke balls for domestic cricket.

Salman said since he played a lot of domestic cricket he was used to playing on pitches which assisted pace bowlers.

"You get pace friendly pitches mostly in domestic cricket and you just have to adjust accordingly being a professional," he said.

The 30-year-old has scored two centuries and six fifties and snapped 12 wickets in the 12 Tests that he has played so far with a healthy batting average of 42.

Talking about the reports on social media about differences in the Pakistan dressing room, Salman said: “This talk about differences is just on social media. In the team we support each other and the environment is very good.” He also felt that Bangladesh had a very balanced outfit and some good pace bowlers and it would be a good series against them this time around. PTI Cor ATK