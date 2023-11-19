Alva, Nair win National Racing Championship titles

Coimbatore, Nov 19 (PTI) Ruhaan Alva clinched the LGB Formula 4 title, while Arjun S Nair bagged the Novice Cup in the 26th JK Tyre National Racing Championship here on Sunday.

At the Kari Motor Speedway in Chettipalayam, Alva enjoyed a 20-point lead over Kolkata’s Arya Singh of Dark Don Racing which he had gained earlier, and with only one race left it would have been enough for the racer from Bengaluru to seal the title.

But Arya and a couple of drivers from the Momentum Motorsport team, in the Novice Cup, appealed to the Indian Motor Sports Appeal Court (IMSAC) and got their points back.

These points were docked in a post-event scrutiny in the penultimate round at the same venue for technical infringement and they had slipped down the table.

The pressure was back firmly on MSport's Alva with this development but he fought back well from the eighth position to take the second spot in the final race. He eventually emerged the winner with an overall tally of 82 points.

“It was a crazy final race. Diljith (Dark Don) and I were involved in a great battle (that) went neck to neck. He tried to hold me up for some time but I managed to cut a corner to come in second,” said Alva.

Arya and teammate Tijil Rao both finished on the podium but were tied for the second spot with 71 points each.

In the Novice Cup, Nair did not face much trouble for his title win. His teammate Neythan McPherson (53 points) and DTS Racing’s Joel Joseph (44) finished second and third respectively.

In the GT Cup, Abhishek Vasudev (54) took the first spot while Jagadeesh Nagara (45) and Ullas S Nanda (39) were second and third respectively.

Huballi’s Sarvesh Balappa finished with 30 points in a dominant season and took the 250 Cup trophy, followed by Sachin Jothees (Hosur) and S Govindharaj (Tirupur). PTI DDV TAP