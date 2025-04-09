Always knew he was special, now it's about consistency: Sarandeep Singh lauds Arya

New Delhi: Former India spinner and Delhi coach Sarandeep Singh has called young batter Priyansh Arya "one of the country's most talented players right now" and said his ability to score briskly through proper cricketing shots sets him apart.

The 21-year-old struck a stunning century for Punjab Kings in their IPL match against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday.

Arya, who was bought for Rs 3.8 crore in the auction after impressing in the domestic circuit, scored a match-winning 103 in only his fourth IPL match.

The southpaw has now tallied 158 runs in four games at an average of 39.50 and a strike rate of 210.66. His 11 sixes have placed him among the top power-hitters of IPL 2025.

"A few months ago, I saw him playing in local Delhi matches," Sarandeep told a news agency in an exclusive interaction with PTI videos.

"We picked him in the DPL for our South Delhi Superstarz team. He scored a hundred, hit six sixes in an over, and finished as the tournament's top run-getter.

We knew he had something special." Arya's breakout performance in the Delhi Premier League led to a call-up for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and after impressing in the premier domestic competition, Punjab Kings picked him up at the IPL auction.

"Earlier he was just hitting — 50s and 60s and then getting out. We worked on his game awareness and patience. Now you see maturity. He values his wicket," added Sarandeep.

One of Arya's standout traits is his ability to hit hard and long.

"He doesn't play rash shots. No reverse sweeps, no wild swings. He hits proper cricketing shots — straight, through the covers, off the back foot.

It's all about the timing and hard work in the nets." Arya now finds himself in a fantastic learning environment under the mentorship of Australian legend Ricky Ponting. Sarandeep termed this the perfect opportunity for the talented opener to learn, improve and take his game to the next level.

"He's with the best in the business," said Sarandeep.

"Now it's about consistency. You've made one hundred, now make three. Take your team to the playoffs. That's what will set you apart." With 10 league matches still to play, Arya is being backed as a potential Orange Cap contender.

"He has that ability. If he keeps working hard and stays grounded, he could end this IPL as the top run-scorer — and maybe get that India call-up sooner than expected," Sarandeep concluded.