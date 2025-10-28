Aman and Kartik renew rivalry at IGPL Kolkata

Kolkata, Oct 28 (PTI) Golfers Aman Raj and Kartik Singh will resume their battle in the fifth event of the IGPL Tour, as the experienced Patna golfer takes on the young Delhi boy at the Kolkata Invitational here from Wednesday.

Aman held his nerve in the closing stages to win in Jaipur, as Kartik finished a close second. As Aman looks to emulate Gaganjeet Bhullar's feat of back-to-back wins, Kartik continues his search for a maiden pro title as he tees up in his fifth start on the IGPL Tour.

Kartik Singh has been grouped with the experienced Harendra Singh and Saarthak Chibber in the first round at the Tollygunge Club.

Last week's winner Aman Raj is grouped with Ridhima Dilawari and Kapil Kumar. B Kartik has finished in top-10 in four previous starts in Chandigarh, Jaypee Greens, Pune, and Jaipur and is now second in the IGPL rankings behind the leader, Gaganjeet Bhullar, who won in both his starts in the first two events.

Olympian Udayan Mane in his maiden IGPL start finished tied sixth and he will be back this week looking for a better result.

Some of the other stars looking to make a mark will include Aadil Bedi, Pukhraj Gills, Syed Saqib Ahmed and Saarthak Chibber.

The women's section will once again see Simi Mehra tee up in her hometown of Kolkata. The former LPGA player often plays on the Seniors Tours on the international circuit. The women's segment will also feature Sneha Singh, Amandeep Drall, Ridhima Dilawari, Durga Nittur, Jasmine Shekar and Khushi Khanijau. PTI AH BS BS