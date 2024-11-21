Amandeep, Jasmine share lead after two days at WPGT

Hyderabad, Nov 21 (PTI) Amandeep Drall fired pars on her last 10 holes to tally a second straight 2-under 70, taking a share of the lead in the 15th and final leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour here on Thursday.

Advertisment

Amandeep, who has a win this season, had two bogeys in her opening four holes, but three birdies between the fifth and the eighth ensured a laudable round of 70, moving to 4-under 140 for two days.

Jasmine Shekar, who bogeyed twice in the opening three holes, shot 1-under 71 and was in shared lead at 4-under 140. She had four birdies against three bogeys.

Sneha Singh (71) and Nayanika Sanga (73) were tied third as Hitaashee Bakshi, the leader on the Order of Merit, was sole fifth after cards of 69-73.

Advertisment

Hitaashee had just a bogey on the Par-3 16th and parred all other 17 holes. Sneha and Nayanika had three birdies against a bogey each.

Vidhatri Urs, one of the two players to have won three times this season, shot 70, while Gaurika Bishnoi shot 73. The two were tied sixth at 1-under 143.

Khushi Khanijau (71-73), Anvitha Narender (73-72) and amateur Kaya Daluwatte (70-76) rounded off the top ten.

Advertisment

The final round will see a close battle between the top seven players, within three shots of each other.

The lead group will comprise local star Sneha, winner of the Order of Merit in 2023, Jasmine and Amandeep.

The course was challenging and none of the players returned with a bogey-free round. The cut fell at 152 and 17 players made the final round of the final leg. PTI Corr AYG UNG AYG 7/21/2024