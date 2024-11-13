Amandeep Johl appointed CEO of Professional Golf Tour of India

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Amandeep Johl as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) from January 2025.

A respected name in Indian golf, Johl brings extensive experience to his new role.

The appointment comes alongside another recent significant leadership addition, with the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev assuming the role of PGTI President in June this year. Johl replaces Uttam Singh Mundy, who has essayed a key role in the organisation since its inception.

Johl, who until recently was on the PGTI board, will take charge from January 1. In the interim period until December 31, he will be assisting Mundy in completing the handover process.

Welcoming Johl's elevation to CEO, Kapil Dev said: "Amandeep has been on the Indian and Asian golf circuit for nearly 34 years and it is just apt that somebody who is so entrenched in the sport leads the PGTI.

"These are exciting times for golf in India and with Amandeep at the helm, the PGTI looks forward to strengthening its presence, in India and around the world." The legendary all-rounder hailed the outgoing CEO for his contribution to PGTI and Indian golf.

"Uttam Mundy's commitment and vision have been instrumental in establishing PGTI as the premier professional golf tour in India, and his contributions are deeply appreciated," he said.

Johl, who holds a degree in mechanical engineering, has been an integral part of Indian golf since making it to the junior Indian team in 1985 and four years later emerging as the National amateur champion in 1989.

Since then, he has worn various hats, be it as a professional player on the Asian and European Tours, national coach, a board member of the PGTI and also as a founding member of the Asian Tour (2004).

"I am thrilled and thank the PGTI for entrusting me with this huge responsibility," remarked the 55-year-old Johl.

"It is probably the most important role of my golfing career," he said, adding, "I have big shoes to fill thanks to my dear friend, Uttam Mundy, who has been instrumental in laying a strong foundation for the PGTI with his untiring efforts."