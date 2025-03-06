Amandeep joins Vani in lead in 5th leg of WPGT

Gurugram, Mar 6 (PTI) Amandeep Drall joined Vani Kapoor in a tie at the top after two rounds in the fifth leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour here on Thursday.

On yet another tough scoring day, Amandeep, whose last win on the WPGT came here last year, gave away two late bogeys on the 15th and 16th to shoot 2-over 74 and get to 1-over 145 for 36 holes.

Vani, the first-round leader, added 3-over 75 to be tied with Amandeep at the Classic Golf & Country Club.

The lead pair was one shot clear of sole third Rhea Jha, who had two birdies to close the front nine and two bogeys on the back nine in her card of even-par 72.

Amandeep, whose last win came at the Golden Greens in Gurugram last year, had one birdie on the 14th against three bogeys, while playing partner Vani had a birdie to start with but then had four bogeys.

Neha Tripathi had an action-filled round with an eagle, four birdies, four bogeys and a double bogey in her 72. She was tied fourth with amateur Ceerat Kang (72) and Gauri Karhade (71) at 4-over 148.

Gauri (71), who won her maiden title in 2019, shot one of the only two under-par rounds of the day, the other coming from Durga Nittur (71), who was sole ninth.

Yaalisai Verma (72) and Ridhima Dilawari (73) were tied for eighth.

Lavanya Jadon (72) landed one of the two eagles of the day and was 10th, one place ahead of Sneha Singh (75), the current Hero Order of Merit leader.

The cut fell at 159 and 24 players, including three amateurs, made the final round.