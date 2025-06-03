Amandeep, Vani seek more success at 8th Leg of Hero WPGT

Bengaluru, Jun 3 (PTI) Amandeep Drall, who ended a 15-month long title drought last week, will seek to add to that success when she tees up in the eighth leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour here.

The 29-year-old from Kapurthala, who is the only Indian pro to have won each year since she became a pro in 2015, will be a strong candidate alongside her close friend, Vani Kapoor, winner of three titles this season.

In recent years, Vani has been the most successful pro in Indian domestic golf with around 30 wins and that has been achieved despite missing out a lot due to international engagements.

This season Vani and Amandeep have been focussing on the domestic Tour, though they could be playing in Europe soon. This week Amandeep could have played in Spain, but she decided to consolidate her game before venturing to Europe once again.

Some leading regulars like Hitaashee Bakshi and Sneha Singh are slated to play on the Ladies European Tour this week.

Among the other top stars who will be making a bid to enter the winners’ circle this season are Ridhima Dilawari, Gaurika Bishnoi, Neha Tripathi, Vidhatri Urs and Seher Atwal.

The field this week has 38 players including six amateurs. Zara Anand, Saanvi Somu, Ceerat Kang and Keerthana Rajeev, who have played for India are among the six amateurs.

In the current season, of the seven legs held so far, Vani has won three times, Sneha Singh has won twice while Rhea Purvi and Amandeep have won once each.

Vani leads the Hero Order of Merit.