Amar Singh Devanda wins Asia Oceania 100km Ultra C’ship with national record time

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Amar Singh Devanda clocked a national record time of 6:59:37 to win the Asia Oceania 100km Ultra Championship held in Bangkok.

Amar is a part of the 11-member contingent competing in the event organised by the International Association of Ultrarunners.

"Amar Singh Devanda creates history for India, winning the Asia Oceania 100 km Ultra Championship in a National Record time of 6:59:37," AFI said in a post on X on Sunday.

The other members of the Indian squad include Saurav Kumar Ranjan, Geeno Antony, Velu Perumal, Yogesh Sanap, Jayadrath, Aarti Zanwar, Ranji Singh, Sindhu Umesh, Namgyal Lhamo and Tenzin Dolma. PTI DDV BS BS