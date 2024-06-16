Amateur Avani Prashanth makes cut in Czech Ladies

Czechia (Czech Republic), Jun 16 (PTI) Avani Prashanth had a disappointing start to the Amundi Czech Ladies Challenge at Panorama Golf Resort but still managed to make the cut in tied 45th place here.

After a first round 79 and being in danger of missing the cut, Avani had a roller-coaster of a second round.

After a double bogey on the third, the Indian made up with birdies on the fifth and the eighth. A par on the 10th was followed by a seven-hole stretch that saw three birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey. She finished with a par for a 74 and made the cut in T-45th place.

"That was a relief to get in one more round," said Avani, who is mixing starts on the LET Access Series with some top amateur events in the US.

The other Indian in the field, Durga Nittur, missed the cut.

German amateur Helen Briem bounced back from a 72 in the first round to shoot 4-under 68 and take the lead after the second round.

The teenage star, who started on hole 10, showed she meant business after a birdie on her first hole, the 10th. She added two more birdies on 16 and 18.

At the turn, the two-time Briem had back-to-back gains on the first and second. She carded her only bogey on 17 and finished with 68.

Briem is searching for back-to-back wins this week after winning the Montauban Ladies Open.

Three shots behind at 1-under lies France's Ariane Klotz (70-73). Australia's Stephanie Bunquee, Netherlands' Nikki Hofstede and England's Billie-Jo Smith sit in tied third on par.

The cut fell at 11-over and 71 players made it. PTI Cor AH AH