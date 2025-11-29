Amateur Chawhan best Indian at Tied 3rd in Bharath Classic

Ahmedabad, Nov 29 (PTI) Local amateur Ishaan Chawhan shot a solid 68 to emerge as the top Indian at tied-third after the third round of the Bharath Classic 2025 Gujarat, an Indian Golf Premier League and Asian Tour co-sanctioned event, here on Saturday.

The 22-year-old, working his way back after battling knee, back and wrist injuries over the last three years, carded his third straight sub-70 round to move to 12-under.

He climbed from sixth overnight to share third place with first-round leader Korean Heemin Chang (71) and Thailand’s Panuphol Pittyarat (70), whose last Asian Tour win came in 2018.

Chawhan is three shots adrift of the Thai duo of former Order of Merit winner Jazz Janewattananond (65) and the unheralded Poosit Supupramai (66), who fired an ace on the 16th and added a birdie on the 18th hole of the USD 500,000 event.

Four other Indians stayed close at 9-under, including IGPL Order of Merit leader and two-time Tour winner Aman Raj (66), who recovered well after an opening 73 with rounds of 68 and 66. Also in the pack were IGPL Tour winner Pukhraj Singh Gill (71), Shaurya Binu (69), Indian Tour leader Yuvraj Sandhu (69) and Thailand’s Settee Prakongvech (69).

Ajeetesh Sandhu (70), looking to secure his Asian Tour card for next year, was tied-17th at 8-under, seven shots off the leaders.

Chawhan, whose last three amateur appearances have all resulted in top-five finishes, including one at the Gujarat Amateurs on this very course, frequently plays at the nearby Kalhaar Blues and Kensville layouts. His last amateur victory came in 2022 at the Western India Amateurs.

"I have suffered injuries in the knee, back and wrist and lost a lot of time. Only in the last year or so have I been getting back my game in shape,” said the Ahmedabad-based golfer.

“I hurt my knee playing football and then came other injuries," he said.

Among those tied at 11-under were Spain's Carlos Pigem (71) and England's Steve Lewton (69). A further shot behind at 10-under was veteran Bangladeshi Siddikur Rahman (67), Korean youngster Wooyoung Cho (74) -- the 36-hole leader -- and Thailand's Ekpharit Wu (70) and Wittchayat Sinsrang (69).