Amateur Saanvi, Rhea and Durga in joint lead of Leg 1 of Hero WPGT 2025

Jamshedpur, Jan 9 (PTI) Amateur Saanvi Somu birdied the final two holes for the second day in a row to claim a share of the lead in the first Leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour 2025 here on Thursday.

Saanvi, who birdied the 17th and 18th holes on the opening day to finish with a face-saving 75, did the same again on day two for a card of 3-under 69.

The amateur star birdied the fourth and then added gains on the 17th and the 18th to shoot the day’s only bogey-free round and also the tournament's only sub-par so far.

Saanvi is now even par 144 for two days in the Rs.12 lakh event.

She shares the lead with two of the first day's co-leaders Rhea Purvi Saravanan (72-72) and Durga Nittur (72-72), as both carded their second straight even par rounds at the Golmuri Golf Course which is hosting a WPGT event for the first time.

Rhea and Durga, who played in the same group, had contrasting rounds. Rhea was consistent with just one birdie on the 10th after an early bogey on Par-5 second.

Durga, on the other hand, went through a run of eight holes from the third to the tenth with four birdies and four bogeys. She then bogeyed the 15th and birdied the 18th to finish at even par with five birdies and five bogeys in all.

Sneha Singh, one of the three leaders after day one, had a rough second day. The winner of the Hero WPGT Order of Merit in 2023 had six bogeys -- two of them on Par-5s, against just two birdies for a 76 that saw her drop to sole sixth.

Amandeep Drall and Jasmine Shekar fired their second straight rounds of 73 each to be Tied-fourth at 2-over 146.

Ananya Garg (75-74) was seventh, while Neha Tripathi (75-75) was eighth. Anisha Agarwalla (77-75) and Lavanya Jadon (75-77) making her pro debut, were tied ninth.

A total of 20 players made the cut which fell at 158. PTI COR APA APA