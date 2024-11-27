Ambiguity remains over Railways' wrestlers participation in Nationals

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Close to 100 wrestlers attached with the Indian Railways are fearing that they will miss out on competing at the National Championships, starting December 6, since their department has not yet clarified on sending entries for the crucial annual meet in Bengaluru.

The ambiguity has even forced a few wrestlers to submit affidavits to Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) that they want to represent their respective states since Railways had decided against sending teams for the nationals.

However, it will be difficult for them to represent a state team since they will require a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Railways, which is unlikely to hand such a favour to its employees.

Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) is a crucial affiliated unit with the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) along with Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) and state associations.

Interestingly, RSPB Secretary Prem Chand Lochab is also WFI General Secretary. He had won from the rival camp, led by wrestler Anita Sheoran.

PTI tried to reach out to Lochab for a comment but he did not return calls or responded to a text message.

WFI remains suspended by the Sports Ministry but has not been stopped from conducting the Nationals, to be hosted by Karnataka Wrestling Association at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium.

RSPB has employed several star wrestlers in the past including now --suspended Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik.

RSPB is running a training camp in Kapurthala, Punjab since November 10 but did not notify in its notice if the camp is being organised for the preparation for the Nationals, like every year.

The RSPB in its notice issued on November 6, named 81 wrestlers in freestyle and Greco Roman style and 15 coaches along with three trainers for the camp that will run until December 12.

"We have been told that 98 per cent Railways will not send its team to the Nationals. But no one is telling us why? That's why, not many women wrestlers have reported to the coaching camp," a wrestler told PTI.

"If there is no selection trials during the camp and we will not be allowed to compete at the Nationals, what's the point of having this camp," said the dejected wrestler.

Another wrestler said that "politics" is ruining their careers.

"Politics has always been there in Railways. Several times we were told to switch categories if so-called star wrestlers like Bajrang or Vinesh would compete. Trials were not held in their categories. It has been going on for long. "Now also, what is our fault? Why we are being denied to chance to win a seat at the National camp and be part of the national team?" A coach associated with the Railways camp confirmed to PTI that they have received verbal communication from the authorities that the departmental side won't send entries this year as WFI remains suspended.

"There is no written communication but we have been conveyed that Railways won't send a team. What's the point of sending a team if the certificate does not hold value. It would count to nothing since WFI is suspended," said the coach on the conditions of anonymity.

Interestingly, Railways had recently cleared its coaches to travel with Indian national teams for the U20 World Championships in Spain in September, Senior and U23 World Championships in Albania in October.

"If they are giving the excuse that wrestlers can't be sent because WFI is suspended why then the Railways cleared the names of of its coaches to travel with the teams abroad. The teams were picked by WFI only. Was the WFI not suspended then?" asked a wrestler.

A few desperate wrestlers have knocked the doors of the WFI with affidavits, pledging that if they are allowed to make the state teams, they won't represent Railways and even if Railways decides to send its team they will represent only their states and not their employer. PTI AT AT BS BS