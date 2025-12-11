Amend commercially restrictive clauses in Constitution during Dec 20 AGM: ISL clubs to AIFF

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Twelve Indian Super League (ISL) clubs on Thursday urged the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to amend the "commercially restrictive" clauses of its constitution during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on December 20, in another reminder that the domestic game may collapse if immediate steps are not taken.

All the ISL teams, except for East Bengal, said the AIFF should transfer the long-term rights of the top-tier league to the clubs if the national federation is unable to bring the necessary amendments or provide a commercially viable framework.

"...the AIFF should either expressly support removal of commercially restrictive clauses in the Constitution, or itself undertake these amendments at the forthcoming AGM on 20 December 2025," the clubs wrote in a letter to the AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey.

"Thereafter, the federation along with the support of the Government and the Clubs proceed to transparently identify an appropriate commercial partner.

"If the AIFF is unwilling or unable to support the necessary amendments or provide a commercially viable framework for the league, then the only logical solution is for the Federation to transfer the long-term rights of the league to the Clubs." Thursday's letter from the ISL clubs came after a missive a few days back in which they had asked the AIFF to consider a framework under which they (the ISL clubs) may collectively form a consortium to own/operate the league as majority owners, alongside the national federation and aligned investors in case a suitable commercial partner is not found.

A recent tender floated by the AIFF for the commercial rights of the ISL could not find any bidder.

"Clubs must have commercial flexibility, including the ability to attract sponsors, investors, and long-term partners. This is not possible until the commercially restrictive clauses in the AIFF Constitution are amended or removed. Without this change, no sustainable league structure can be built, regardless of good intentions," the letter said.

In the earlier letter of December 5, the clubs had even said that under the new AIFF Constitution, the national federation "possesses the authority to amend its own statutes including those impeding commercial operation of the league-without requiring judicial directions." The latest letter written by Mohun Bagan Super Giant director Vinay Chopra on behalf of all the clubs said they are "fully prepared -- consistent with global best practices -- to either solely or jointly operate, commercialise, and develop the league, including through securing sponsors, broadcasters, commercial partners, and strategic investors".

"The time for procedural exchanges, meetings without purpose, and administrative delay has expired... such a meeting must have clear, time-bound decisions, not reiterating constraints that have been known for months.

"The stakes are existential... Indian football faces the genuine risk of losing its only professional league, investors, sponsors, and the confidence of fans. Time is rapidly running out." 'EC view not taken before suggestion to discuss formation of consortium' ================================================ On Wednesday, the AIFF had suggested that the proposal made by the ISL clubs to form a consortium to own or operate the top-tier league may be discussed during its AGM on December 20.

But AIFF Executive Committee member Avijit Paul was not happy at the suggestion to discuss the formation of consortium without prior discussion with the panel.

"The Exco is the highest decision-making body in the AIFF, and to bypass it in any form is against the rules and regulations and the constitution of the AIFF.

"... The issue is highly sensitive in nature and is related to the long-time financial health of the AIFF.

"It is hugely disappointing that you have decided to jump the gun and enter into a dialogue in this regard by keeping Exco and General Body in the complete dark," Paul said in a letter addressed to AIFF deputy secretary general K Satyanarayan. PTI PDS PDS AH AH