Amid concerns over their readiness, Karachi and Lahore stadiums to be handed over to PCB on Feb 5

Karachi, Jan 21 (PTI) The renovated stadiums in Karachi and Lahore would be handed over to the Pakistan Cricket Board on February 5, effectively two weeks before the start of Champions Trophy.

Both the upgraded venues would be tested out during matches of the tri-series involving Pakistan, South Africa and New Zealand before the Champions Trophy begins on February 19.

There have been concerns raised over whether the stadiums would be ready in time for the mega event and if the PCB would have ample time to test out all the new added facilities and construction at these stadiums.

Arshad Khan, the General Manager at the National Stadium in Karachi, said work would be completed on the new building and on other facilities by end of January and PCB would be given possession of the renovated stadium on February 5.

He said the progress at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore was similar and the PCB would take control of the upgrade version on February 5.

The PCB has spent some 12 billion Pakistani rupees on upgrading these two stadiums and the Rawalpindi stadium.

The NSK in Karachi has undergone big changes in the upgrade and renovation stage and a redesigned five-story building is near completion, housing modern facilities such as ICC Anti-Corruption and Anti-Doping units, physio rooms, and match officials’ rooms on the ground floor and the new state of the art Dressing rooms on the second floor.

Arshad said the corporate and hospitality boxes had also been increased by 24 and will accommodate around 1000 people in the main building which will house the Chairman’s Box and administration block on the fifth floor.

For spectators, better folding chairs have been installed, seating has been increased, new washrooms have been added while a pedestrian bridge is being constructed for fans entering the stadium.

The spectators will also be able to view happenings on two new digital scoreboards being installed and modern LED floodlights set up on six poles for better viewing in day and night games.

The outdoor nets have also been equipped with floodlights. Similarly a new building and similar facilities have also been added to the Gaddafi stadium. PTI COR BS BS