Amid right-wing protests, 2.5k cops deployed for Ind-Ban T20 match in Gwalior

Gwalior, Oct 4 (PTI) More than 2,500 police personnel have been deployed for Sunday's India-Bangladesh T20 match in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

The massive deployment comes amid a call for a shutdown on match day by right-wing outfits in protest against alleged atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government there in August.

The two hotels where the teams are staying since Wednesday have been brought under heavy security blanket, the official added.

"On the day of the match, personnel will be on the streets from 2pm. They will be on duty till spectators reach home after the game is over. After prohibitory orders were invoked, monitoring has been tightened. We are keeping an eye on social media as well," Gwalior Zone Inspector General of Police Arvind Saxena told PTI.

On Thursday, the district magistrate had clamped prohibitory orders banning protests and circulation of inflammatory material, especially on social media, to maintain peace and ensure an incident-free match. The orders will be in force till October 7.

The game will be played in the new Madhavrao Scindia International Stadium, which has a capacity of 30,000.