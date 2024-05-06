Amir's departure to Ireland for T20 series could be delayed due to visa issues

Lahore, May 6 (PTI) Pakistan pacer Muhammad Amir may not be able to leave with the national squad on Tuesday morning for the three-match T20 series in Ireland due to visa issues.

Advertisment

A reliable source in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that while the rest of the squad had got their visas for Ireland, there was a delay in Amir's case due to the jail term he served for the 2010 spot-fixing scandal.

"Because of the spot-fixing case of 2010 and his subsequent jail term and ban his visa is still being processed," the source said.

He said a similar problem was faced by the PCB in 2018 as well when Pakistan went to Ireland and England but Amir was later issued a visa.

"We are hopeful he will get his visa in a day or two and he can join them later," he said.

Pakistan's first T20 international against Ireland is on May 10. PTI Cor PM PM PM