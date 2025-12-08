Amirul shines again with a hat-trick to help Bangladesh finish 17th in FIH Jr WC

Madurai, Dec 8 (PTI) Rising drag-flicker Amirul Islam struck another hat-trick to help Bangladesh beat Austria 5-4 in a close contest to finish 17th in the FIH Junior Men's World Cup here on Monday.

Amirul, the tournament's highest scorer till now with 18 goals, once again shone bright for his side in the classification match.

Amirul, who has been a sensation in this tournament with brute force from penalty corners, scored in the 15th, 50th and 57th minutes. Hozifa Hossain (27th) and Rakibul Hasan (35th) were the other goal scorers for Bangladesh.

Andor Losonci (44th), Julian Kaiser (57th) and Mateusz Nyckowiak (59th) scored for Austria in a losing cause.

Earlier, Egypt defeated Canada 3-2 in shoot-out after both the teams were locked 2-2 at the end of regulation time to finish 21st.

Korea eked out a close 5-4 win over China to finish in 19th position.

Minhyeok Lee (1st, 1th minutes) scored a brace, while Jaewon Park (20th), Donggeon Kim (37th) and Gyeonghu Lee (48th) were the other goal getters for Korea.

China's goals were scored by Pengfei Li (34th, 38th, 60th) and Yanwei Di (56th).

Namibia defeated Oman 4-2 to avoid the wooden spoon and finish 23rd in the 24-team competition.

Maitham Al Wahabi gave Oman the lead in the 14th minute from a penalty stroke and Alhussin Al Hasni then converted a penalty corner in the 48th minute.

Namibia's goals were scored by Josh van der Merwe (19th), Gerhard Myburgh (22nd), John-Paul Britz (55th) and Ludwig van Rooyen (60th). PTI SSC PDS PDS