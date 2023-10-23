New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday condoled the death of former Indian cricket team captain Bishan Singh Bedi and said he will live in people's memories as the "master of crafty bowling who could weave magic on the pitch".

BJP president J P Nadda also condoled Bedi's death and said his illustrious career was marked by sheer brilliance and commitment to the progress of Indian cricket.

Bedi, considered as the country's greatest ever left-arm spinner, died here after prolonged illness.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of the legendary spinner and former captain of the Indian cricket team Bishan Singh Bedi Ji. Bedi Ji will live in our memories not only through his contribution to the cricketing world but also as the master of crafty bowling who could weave magic on the pitch. My heartfelt condolences to his family members and his fans in this hour of grief," Shah wrote on X.

Bedi was the part of Indian cricket's golden quartet of spinners, others being Erapalli Prasanna, Bhagwat Chadrasekhar and Srinivas Venkataraghavan, who formed the core of India's bowling unit for more than a decade between 1966 and 1978.

Condoling Bedi's death, BJP president J P Nadda said, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of former captain of Indian cricket team and legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi Ji." "He will be remembered beyond his cricketing talent as an athlete with profound sportsmanship and leadership skills. My heartfelt condolences to his family members and well-wishers. Om Shanti," Nadda added. PTI ACB KR ACB KVK KVK