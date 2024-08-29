Amit Shah extends best wishes to Indian contingent at Paris Paralympics

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday extended his best wishes to the Indian contingent that will participate in the Paralympic Games in Paris, stating that he believed the athletes would prove "the true mettle of Bharat".

Shah said in a post on X, "Best wishes to our Paralympic team. As our contingent sets out to win glory for Bharat at the Paris Paralympics 2024, I extend my heartiest best wishes to them." "The fierce resolve of each athlete to uphold the pride of the Tiranga, surmounting every challenge on the way, is an inspiration to the new generation. I firmly believe that they will prove the true mettle of Bharat. The nation cheers for them!" India has has sent its largest contingent to the Paralympic Games, with 84 athletes -- 52 men and 32 women -- taking part.

More than 4,000 athletes from across the globe with physical, visual and intellectual impairments will compete in 22 sports over the next 11 days. PTI ABS SZM