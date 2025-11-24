Amit Shah hails ‘dazzling’ show by Indian pugilists at World Boxing Cup Finals

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah has extended his greetings to the country's boxing contingent for giving a “dazzling performance” at the World Boxing Cup Finals in Greater Noida by bagging 20 medals, including nine gold.

“A dazzling performance by our boxers! Heartiest congratulations to our contingent at the #WorldBoxingCup2025 finals for your staggering haul of 20 medals, including 9 golds, 6 silvers, and 5 bronzes, lifting the pride of our nation to the next level.

“Your hard work, commitment, and skills have paved an inspiring golden path for budding athletes. May success always shine on your path,” Shah said in a post on X.

In a first, India won medals in all weight categories in a global championship of boxing, with its women bagging 10 medals, including seven gold, and the men finishing with a similar tally that included two gold medals.

India hosted the finale to the World Boxing Cup series launched by the sport's new governing body, World Boxing, earlier this year.

Under the format, medallists from the three World Cups and the top-ranked pugilists in each weight category qualified directly for the quarterfinals.

As hosts, India were granted entries in all 20 weight categories and fielded a full-strength squad.