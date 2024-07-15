Sports

Anahat, Bawa enter World Junior squash quarters

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) India’s Anahat Singh and Shaurya Bawa entered the girls’ and boys’ singles quarterfinals respectively in the World Junior Squash Championships in Houston.

Anahat, the 16-year-old women’s National champion, beat Japan’s Akari Midorikawa 11-6, 13-11, 11-2 in the pre-quarterfinals.

She will take on Egypt’s Nadien Elhammamy in the last eight.

Meanwhile, Bawa moved to into the quarterfinals with a 11-9, 5-11, 11-5, 13-11 win over Segundo Portabales of Argentina.

The Indian will meet Malaysia’s Low Wa-Sern in the last-eight stage.

This is the first time two Indians are featuring in the quarterfinals of the competition in the same year. PTI UNG 7/13/2024 DDV

