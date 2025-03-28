Anahat clinches JSW Indian Open squash women’s title

Mumbai, Mar 28 (PTI) India’s women’s number one squash player Anahat Singh brushed aside Helen Tang of Hong Kong in the final to clinch the JSW Indian Open title here on Friday.

This is the 17-year-old Anahat’s sixth title on the bounce, and 11th in total, and she won it quite easily 3-0 (11-9, 11-5, 11-8). The win gave Anahat 300 ranking points.

Anahat had Helen fighting hard in the other corner during the first set, but the Indian did enough to take a 1-0 lead.

After that, the third seed Anahat began to dominate the Hong Kong woman, and rattled off the next couple of sets in 13 minutes.

Anahat, who did not let her opponent settle down during the course of the summit clash, eventually won the final in 24 minutes.

In the men’s singles final, India’s Abhay Singh fought well against Egyptian Kareem El Torkey but went down 1-3 (10-12, 4-11, 11-7, 10-12).

Kareem clinched a tight first set after which he rattled off the next with relative ease.

After the breather, a determined Abhay bounced back to clinch the third set.

The fourth set saw Kareem surge ahead before Abhay dug deep and almost won the set.

However, Kareem showed nerves of steel, and edged out the Indian, to clinch the title.

The victory gave Kareem 500 ranking points. PTI UNG PDS PDS