Anahat completes hat-trick of national titles, Velavan reclaims men''scrown

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Top seed Anahat Singh breezed her way to a third successive title in the HCL National Squash Championships with a win over Akansha Salunkhe, while Velavan Senthilkumar reclaimed the domestic crown by beating the defending champion Abhay Singh here on Thursday.

The 17-year-old Anahat, India's highest ranked female player in the world, completed a hat-trick of titles with a 11-7, 11-6, 11-4 win over second seed Salunkhe.

Salunkhe had downed veteran Joshna Chinappa in the semifinals.

Anahat had finished runners-up in 2022 before topping the following three editions, reaffirming her supremacy in the country.

In the men's final, Velavan defeated Abhay 11-8, 11-9, 4-11, 11-8 to reclaim the national title.

It was Velavan's second national title following his win in 2023. The win was made sweeter as he avenged his loss to Abhay in the last two finals.

The tournament was played at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in the heart of of Delhi. It was the first time in seven years that the national capital hosted the premier domestic event. PTI BS DDV