Anahat edges out Joshna to win Indian Open squash

Indore, Nov 22 (PTI) Teenaged talent Anahat Singh rose to the occasion, edging out experienced Joshna Chinappa 3-2 in an exciting all-Indian women’s final of the Daly College SRFI Indian Open squash here on Saturday.

Top seed Anahat, ranked 33rd in the world, won 11-8, 11-13, 11-9, 6-11, 11-9 in a close match that lasted 55 minutes to clinch her 13th PSA title.

Former world No. 10 Joshna drew from her wealth of experience to take the contest down to the wire.

But even levelling the final game at 6-all did not help the 39-year-old as Anahat nosed ahead.