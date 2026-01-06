Anahat enters British Junior Open squash final

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Top-seeded Indian Anahat Singh registered a fine win over Egypt’s Malika El Karaksy in the semifinals to storm into her maiden women's under-19 final at the prestigious British Junior Open squash here.

The 17-year-old, winner of 12 PSA Tour titles, secured a 11-8, 11-7, 11-9 win over Malika in just 28 minutes at the University of Birmingham.

Anahat will meet European junior champion and second seed Lauren Baltayan of France in the summit clash.

This is Anahat’s ninth British Junior Open final across age-groups, as she aims to become only the second Indian to win the U-19 title after Joshna Chinappa in 2005.

Anahat, who beat Malika in the BJO U-17 final and the World Junior Championships quarterfinals last year, kept attacking the front corners and converted those opportunities into winners to close out the contest in straight games in what is the 100th anniversary edition of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Aryaveer Dewan, the second seed in the boys’ U-17 category, went down in the semifinals to Egypt’s Philopater Saleh (3/4) 9-11, 5-11, 7-11. PTI ATK TAP