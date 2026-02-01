Anahat enters final of in Squash on Fire

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Indian teenage star Anahat Singh reached her maiden PSA bronze-level final at the Squash on Fire Open in Washington with a 3-1 victory over Sabrina Sobhy of the USA.

The Indian world No. 31 and seventh seed defeated the American 11-9 11-3 9-11 11-5 in the semifinals. Sabrina is ranked world No. 23.

Anahat will meet top seed and world No. 10 Georgina Kennedy of England in the title clash.

Anahat had defeated second seed Sana Ibrahim of Egypt in the quarterfinals. PTI SSC SSC TAP