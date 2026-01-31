Anahat enters semis of Squash on Fire in Washington

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Indian teenage star Anahat Singh rallied from 0-2 down to stun second seed Sana Ibrahim of Egypt in the women's singles quarterfinals of the Squash on Fire Open in Washington.

The Indian world no.31 and seventh seed fought her way back into the contest, overturning a 6-5 deficit in both the third and fourth games, to edge out the Egyptian world no.17 8-11 8-11 11-7 11-8 11-7 in the PSA Bronze-level event.

Anahat will next meet Sabrina Sobhy of the US in the semifinals.

But Veer Chotrani lost to Declan James in the men's quarterfinals, the sixth seed from England..

James beat Chotrani 8-11 11-6 14-12 11-9. PTI SSC SSC KHS