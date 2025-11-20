Sports

Anahat, Joshna move into Indian Open semis

NewsDrum Desk
Indore, Nov 20 (PTI) Rising Indian talent Anahat Singh and veteran Joshna Chinappa moved into the women's semifinals of the Daly College SRFI Indian Open squash, a PSA Bronze event, with commanding victories here on Thursday.

Top seed Anahat breezed past German eighth seed Katerina Tycova 11-5 11-1 11-4, while Joshna brushed aside Spanish seventh seed Sofia Mateos 11-4 11-6 11-3 in the quarterfinals.

Seventh seed Ramit Tandon lost a close five-game quarterfinal to men's top seed Youssef Soliman, the Egyptian winning 11-5 9-11 3-11 11-3 11-5.

Reigning men's national champion Velavan Senthilkumar and women's sixth seed Tanvi Khanna are scheduled to play their quarterfinal matches later in the day. PTI BS SSC SSC