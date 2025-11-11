Anahat makes winning start; Abhay, Senthilkumar bow out

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) India's reigning women's national champion Anahat Singh made a winning start at the China Open in Shanghai on Tuesday but compatriots Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar lost in the men's opening round.

Delhi teenager Anahat, ranked 38th in the world, beat Egypt's Menna Hamed 11-6, 11-8, 11-3 in their round of 32 contest of the PSA Gold event. Anahat will next meet Egyptian eighth seed and world No. 15 Sana Ibrahim.

Abhay lost to Baptiste Masotti, with the French world No. 17 winning by margin of 11-8, 11-7, 11-4.

Senthilkumar went down to higher-ranked Egyptian Mohamed Abouelghar 8-11, 12-14, 6-11. PTI AH AH DDV