Anahat, Shaurya enter fourth round of World Junior Squash

New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) India’s Anahat Singh and Shaurya Bawa entered the fourth round of the World Junior Squash Championships in Houston in the girls’ and boys’ sections respectively.

Reigning women’s national champion Anahat defeated Samantha Jaffe of the US 11-7, 12-10, 11-6 in the third round.

She will meet Japan’s Akari Midorikawa for a place in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Bawa rallied to beat USA’s Rustin Wiser 4-11, 11-7, 12-10, 11-6 in the third round and will lock horns with Segundo Portabales of Argentina in the pre-quarterfinals.

Other Indian results (Boys): 3rd round: Yuvraj Wadhwani lost to Javier Emilio Romo Lopez (Ecuador) 11-8, 6-11, 11-7, 8-11, 6-11.

2nd round: Ayaan Vaziralli lost to Wasey Maqsood (Canada) 3-11, 4-11, 9-11; Arihant KS lost to Low Wa-Sern (Malaysia) 11-9, 7-11, 4-11, 7-11; Yuvraj Wadhwani beat Ivan Santamaria (Colombia) 11-6, 11-6, 6-11, 11-4; Shaurya Bawa beat Altamis A Sufian (Malaysia) 11-8, 11-7, 11-8; Avalokit Singh lost to Seojin Oh (S Korea) 6-11, 5-11, 7-11.

Girls: 3rd round: Tiana Parasrampuria lost to Lauren Baltayan (France) 5-11, 3-11, 3-11. PTI UNG 7/13/2024 APA