Anahat Singh bows out in Boston quarters

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Reigning women’s national champion Anahat Singh bowed out in the quarterfinals of the Boston Open, a USD 15,000 PSA Challenger event, after losing to Egypt's Jana Swaify in a five-game thriller.

Delhi teenager Anahat, the world No. 45 and second seed in the tournament, rallied strongly by winning the third and fourth games to take the contest into the decider before her eighth seeded opponent sealed the affair 11-4 11-9 6-11 3-11 11-5.

Anahat defeated American Charlotte Sze 11-4 11-6 9-11 11-8 in the round-of-16 on Thursday after receiving a first-round bye. PTI SSC SSC UNG